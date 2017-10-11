Mollie Hixon-Hartnett

Mollie Hixon-Hartnett, 90 – late of Malden, formerly of Revere. Died on October 9, 2017.

Wife of Dennis Hartnett and the late William Hixon. Daughter of the late Jacob and Etta (Goldman) Korff. Mother of Laurence Weinberg and his companion Diane Cataldo of East Boston, Lisa King and her husband Paul of Lynn, and the late Ellen Kelly. Grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of five. Sister of the late Martin, Samuel, Boris, Nathan and Max Korff, Bette Berkowitz, Adelle Gass and Pauline Kerber. (Torf)