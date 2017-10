Daniel “Danny” P. Leventhal

Daniel “Danny” P. Leventhal, 57 – late of Medford. Died on October 5, 2017.

Husband of Lesley (Sesser) Leventhal. Father of Dianne Leventhal, Heather Leventhal, and the late Erin Leventhal. Grandfather of Lexy and Isabella. Brother of Jeffrey Leventhal. Brother-in-law of Roy DiCicco and Robyn Sesser-DiCicco. Uncle of Britany DiCicco and Vivian Soscia. (Goldman)