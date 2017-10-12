Sylvia (Berkovitz) Abrams

Sylvia (Berkovitz) Abrams passed away on October 12, 2017 at the age of 100 years.

She was born in the West End of Boston on December 19, 1916, the first of three cherished children of the late Molly (Teper-Rubinovitz) Berkovitz and Morris Berkovitz. Sylvia was predeceased by her two beloved brothers, the late Hyman and Arthur Berkovitz.

The family moved to Roxbury, where Sylvia graduated from Roxbury Memorial Girl’s High School in 1934. She then graduated from Mansfield Academy and enjoyed her time as a beautician at Joette’s Beauty Salon.

In 1939, Sylvia met the love of her life, the late Harry Abrams. They married in 1940 and were inseparable over the next 71 years until Harry’s death in 2011. Following their marriage, Harry and Sylvia lived in Chelsea for the next 45 years and later in Revere.

Sylvia was a lifetime member of City of Hope, Hadassah and the Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home, as well as being a longtime member and past president of Congregation Tifereth Israel of Everett.

Sylvia was cherished by her two devoted daughters, Elaine Abrams of Winthrop, and Rona Medrano and her husband Leonard of Revere; her two grandsons, John Adams and his wife Tanya, and Eric Adams and his wife Beth of Fla.; three great-grandchildren, Joshua Adams, Mollie Adams and her partner Adam Kackritz of Fla., and Christopher Menchin of Medford; and two great-great-grandchildren, Mikeyla and Adein Adams-Kackritz of Fla., and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Sylvia was lovingly known for her charm and beauty and will be deeply missed by all.

Funeral services and interment will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 15, at the New Tifereth Israel of Everett Cemetery, 232 Fuller St., Everett. Memorial observance will be held immediately following the burial at the Jack Satter House, 420 Revere Beach Blvd., Revere. Arrangements were under the care of Torf Funeral Service, Chelsea. Visit torffuneralservice.com for an online guestbook and directions. Donations may be made in Sylvia’s memory to a charity of one’s choice.