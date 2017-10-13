Gilda “Goldie” (Grusby) Winocour

Gilda “Goldie” (Grusby) Winocour, of Chelsea, formerly of Peabody and Everett, passed away on October 11, 2017.

Beloved wife of the late Robert Winocour. Devoted mother of Paula C. Dunn of Bourne, Adele Kirby of Peabody, and Alec Mark Winocour and his wife Christine of Everett. Loving daughter of the late Aleck Grusby and Clara (Grushka) Grusby. Dear sister of the late Norman Grusby and the late Philip Grusby. Loving grandmother of Shani Bell and her husband Robert, Jodi Carleton and her husband Matthew, Jesse Winocour and his wife Sureya, Jyll Dehoyos and her husband Nathan, Chaim Kirby and his wife Eliana, and Joshua Kirby. Cherished great-grandmother of Stone, Sophie, Jaydis, Chance, Jordan, Amichai, Eitan, Shai and Matanel.

Extremely accomplished in her field, Gilda received her master’s degree from Antioch College in her 50s. She was a crucial component in the creation of a pre-school program for children with special needs which has been pivotal in the model used in the State of Massachusetts. Gilda retired from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts as a program director in the Mental Health Department.

Along with raising a family and her dedication to her work in the field of mental health, Gilda always had time for her synagogue as well as her community. She served as a board member of the Medford Community Center. She was a member and board member of Congregation Tifereth Israel of Everett and a member of the Sisterhood of Congregation Tifereth Israel of Everett, of Hadassah, of the Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home, and the Jewish War Veterans Ladies Auxiliary. Gilda also served as president of Tri-City Mental Health Center.

Goldie was fortunate to celebrate her 90th birthday in May surrounded by family and friends. Zichrona livracha. May her memory be a blessing.

Services will be held at Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., Cary Sq., Chelsea on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. Memorial observance to be held immediately following the burial from 1-5 p.m., at the Cohen Florence Levine Assisted Living, 201 Captains Row, Chelsea; resuming Sunday evening from 7 p.m., through Friday at the home of Adele Kirby. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gilda’s name may be made to the Chelsea Jewish Foundation, 165 Captains Row, Chelsea, MA 02150. Visit torffuneralservice.com for an online guestbook and directions.