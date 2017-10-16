Annabelle (Samulin) Meizel

Annabelle (Samulin) Meizel, 99 – late of Peabody, formerly of New York and Florida. Died on October 14, 2017.

Devoted wife of the late Abraham Meizel. Beloved mother of Barbara Goodman and Marcia Binder. Cherished grandmother of Harvey Goodman, Michael Goodman, Meryl Binder, and Daria Binder. Dear sister of the late Joseph Samulin.

Services and interment will be private. Expressions of sympathy in Annabelle’s memory may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 60 Walnut St., Wellesley, MA 02481 (jdrf.org), or a charity of one’s choice. (Goldman)