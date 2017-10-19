Andover congregation renews focus on change for the good

by

Linda Greenstein

OCTOBER 19, 2017 – ANDOVER – The tradition of tikkun olam encourages acts of kindness that can repair the world. It draws on Jewish tradition and history as a challenge to pursue social justice and equality for all people.

Members of Havurat Shalom, a Reconstructionist congregation in Andover, have been passionate about social causes for 50 years. Recently, they began a discussion on what is appropriate for individuals to share with the group about their personal social justice work.

The congregation decided it needed to establish a statement of values. To do that, a Tikkun Olam Committee was formed to guide the conversation and process.

The process was “collaborative and thoughtful,” according to member Jeff Gross, who worked with other volunteers on the committee to come up with the statement.

“Rabbi Karen Landy provided us with support, but it was volunteers that worked on the language,” he said. “I researched the principles of Reconstructive Judaism as part of the process, but the most important part was that everyone had a voice in the development of the statement.

“There were many differences of opinions within the congregation, and there was some tension.”

The Tikkun Olam/Social Justice Committee developed the statement of values with input from the board of directors, members of the congregation, and Rabbi Landy.

“This is a living document that was affirmed by the congregation and we welcome input and change,” said Gross.

The values statement now guides the congregation in taking action on issues locally and globally.

“In the Reconstructionist tradition, the process of defining who we are and how we verbalize that was collaborative,” said Rabbi Landy. “The Havurah is made up of individuals that have a passion for social justice and do meaningful work in the community, and we as a community had a conversation about social action and what is most meaningful to the congregation. We are an extremely intellectual community, but we also take a hands-on approach to get things done.”

Among the highlights of the mission statement, a portion defines the congregation as “an inclusive, welcoming, and engaged community focused on the spiritual and cultural development of all of its members, and support for each other and the larger community in which we live.”

As a congregation that welcomes all regardless of race, ethnicity, national origin, gender identity, or sexual orientation, it was natural for Havurat Shalom to become the first Jewish congregation to join Welcoming Faiths, a coalition of religious congregations in the Merrimack Valley that support LGBTQ people and families.

Aldebran “Deb” Longabaugh-Burg, a longtime member of Havurat Shalom, was a member of the Tikkun Olam Committee and is active as the congregation’s representative for Welcoming Faiths.

“In the spring of 2017, I helped organize an Interfaith Service for Transgender Justice presented by Welcoming Faiths,” said Longabaugh-Burg. “Rabbi Landy joined the Rev. Lee Bluemel of the North Parish Unitarian Universalist Church in North Andover in presiding over the service.”

As an example of the continuing hands-on approach to social justice, Havurat Shalom members also will participate in Welcoming Faiths’ “Meet Your Transgender Neighbors” event at 7 p.m. on November 2 at the Memorial Hall Library in Andover.

Beyond developing the values statement, the Tikkun Olam Committee has organized an online list for individuals to share news about personal social justice causes and events.

“It was a simple way to help members share and it allows members that are not interested to opt out,” said Gross.