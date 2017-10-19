“Chords of Colors” at Abbot Public Library

OCTOBER 19, 2017 – Exquisite paintings of local people and places, as well as abstract images, are being presented in Olga Gernovski’s “Chords of Colors” exhibit at the Abbot Public Library through October 26. Gernovski’s paintings feature flowers, fall scenes, seascapes, tango dancers and portraits of locals, as well as landscapes of far off places. Altogether, there are 58 works on display.