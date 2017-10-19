Letter to the editor: BC radio station should end its relationship with ‘Democracy Now’

OCTOBER 19, 2017 – Recently, I was listening to Boston College’s WZBC, on 90.3 FM, when a one-hour show from “Democracy Now” was being aired. I was shocked to hear the numerous anti-Semitic and anti-Israel overtones. I reached out to Boston College. I received a call from a college representative and was informed that the time was being leased out to “Democracy Now.” The representative explained that the show does not reflect the views of BC. We both agreed there is an ethical dilemma since BC is paid for the hour that it leases out and therefore – though not intentionally – condones the show for its listeners by receiving payment.

The show was an hour with Roger Waters (founding member of Pink Floyd) who is very outspoken in support of BDS and his statements reflect a clear anti-Semitic, anti-Israel sentiment with grossly inaccurate statements. The show serves no purpose on a college radio station owned by BC, which prides itself on welcoming all students from all faiths. Since the show was aired on a network owned by Boston College and is heard by its students – it provides water for the seeds of anti-Semitism on college campuses. Boston College needs to end its relationship with Democracy Now. Anti-Semitism takes many shapes. Join me at Shirat Hayam in Swampscott on October 29 at 5:30 p.m. for a discussion about anti-Semitism on college campuses.

Dr. Mitch Jacobson, Swampscott