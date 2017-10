Letter to the Editor: Reader praises Journal’s vision

After a few years of watching the Jewish Journal go through so many changes, I for one am happy with our local Jewish paper. Every other Friday I look forward to it appearing in my mailbox. I just want to say kudos to Steven Rosenberg for his vision for our paper. I saw it turn around almost instantly after he took over.

Thank you for your insight and for your vision into making our newspaper a community paper again. I so appreciate it.

Marcy Yellin, Swampscott