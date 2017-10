Tamara Wolfson, a winner of Plein Air Competition

OCTOBER 19, 2017 – This painting, “Alisa’s Path,” by Tamara Wolfson was awarded first place at deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum Plein Air Competition. Tamara Wolfson is an award-winning artist and owner of A+Murals that specializes in Trompe L’oeil, murals, faux finishes, and other aspects of interior decorating.