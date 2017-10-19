Temple to host blood drive in honor of Russell and Deahn Leblang

Temple Emanu-El will host a blood drive in honor of Russell and Deahn Leblang on Sunday, October 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The blood drive will be held at Temple Emanu-El, 393 Atlantic Ave., in Marblehead. Russell has received numerous blood transfusions during his recent lengthy stay at Mass General Hospital. When the family was asked how we could help, their answer was decisive: give blood.

To participate, schedule an appointment at http:bit.ly/BloodDriveatTempleEmanu-El. For more information, please call the MGH Blood Center at 617-726-8177 or the Temple Office at 781-631-9300 or blooddrive@emanu-el.org.