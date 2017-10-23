Dolores Koffman

Dolores Koffman, 88 – formerly of Peabody. Passed peacefully, with her family by her side, on October 17, 2017, at Lahey Medical Center, Burlington. She was the wife of the late Leonard Koffman.

Born in Brockton, Dolores was the daughter of the late Samuel and Celia (Berman) Foster.

Dolores was a legal secretary for many years, retiring in 1989 from the law firm Bruchman & Bruchman in New York City. She was also the proprietor of Styles and Smiles, where enjoyed creating personalized sweatshirts and clothing. She and Lenny also enjoyed playing golf at country clubs in New Jersey.

She is survived by her daughters Nancy Geyerhahn of Kennebunkport, Maine, and Wendy Joly and her husband Paul of South Hamilton. She also leaves her brother Burton Foster and his wife Carol of Bradenton, Fla., four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.