Rubie Wolovick

Rubie Wolovick, 92 – of Danvers, formerly of Peabody and Vero Beach, Fla., died peacefully at home on October 20, 2017.

Rubie is survived by his wife, Myra Davidson Wolovick, with whom he shared 65 years of marriage.

In addition to Myra, he is survived by his three children: Jane Wolovick Curtis of Amesbury, Gary Wolovick and his wife Judi of Marietta, Ga., and Anita Wolovick and her partner Grazia Napolitano of Gloucester; three grandchildren: Alexandra Curtis, Rachel Wolovick and Ethan Wolovick; his brother Kenneth Wolovick and his wife Roberta Pearlstein Wolovick of Revere; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, David and Lena (Hershenberg) Wolovick of Ukraine; his sister, Goldie Wolovick Ostrovsky of Revere; and his brother, Henry Wolovick of Brookline.

A graveside service will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery in Peabody, at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, October 27, 2017. The family will receive visitors at Putnam Farms, 9 Summer St., Danvers immediately following the graveside service. Donations may be made to a Veteran’s benefit charity of your choice. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)