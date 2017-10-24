Heywood “Woody” Bakst

Heywood “Woody” Bakst, age 75, of Lynn and Swampscott, entered into rest on October 22, 2017 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Born in Lynn on June 30, 1942, he was the son of the late Jacob B. and Charlotte (Lebow) Bakst. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law Robert A. and Gloria Bakst of Swampscott and their children Justin and Kerin Bakst of Reading and Christopher and Hayley Hynes of Swampscott, their respective children, and his loving companion Edith Maley and her son Michael, both of Lynn.

He was a dedicated son, brother, uncle and great-uncle. He will be missed by his loved ones and extended family of friends.

Heywood served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Purging Rifles military drill unit and a former member of Temple Beth El, now part of Congregation Shirat Hayam of the North Shore in Swampscott. He was the owner of the Pizza Pad Restaurant in Kenmore Square, Boston for 25 years, and then joined J. Stone Diamond Foods for eighteen years, from where he recently retired.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 26 at 11:00 a.m., at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem. Burial will follow in Pride of Lynn Cemetery, Lake Shore Dr., Lynn. The family will receive friends at a location to be announced at the Stanetsky-Hymanson Chapel website after the committal service at the cemetery on October 26 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Shiva will be observed at the home of Robert Bakst on Thursday, October 26 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Heywood’s memory may be made to the American Parkinson’s Disease Association, MA Chapter, 72 East Concord St., Suite C3, Boston, MA 02118 (apdama.com). For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.