Gertrude (Rosen) Cohen

Gertrude (Rosen) Cohen, 103 – late of Chelsea, formerly of Revere. Passed away peacefully on October 23, 2017.

Beloved wife of the late Morris Cohen. Devoted mother of Barbara D. Moore and her husband Richard Goodrich, Sara Bailey and her husband Douglas, and Harriet Cohen. Loving daughter of the late Jacob Rosen and Sarah (Ger). Dear sister of the late Abraham Rosen, Ida Needle and Lillian Lipton. Loving grandmother of Matt Moore and his wife Misako, Stephanie Schwechheimer and her husband William, Laura Bailey, and the late Althea Cynewski and her husband Steven Cynewski. Great-grandmother of Jared and Jordan Cynewski and Jaden and Noah Moore.

A graveside service will be held Sunday, October 29 at 11:45 a.m., at Sharon Memorial Park Cemetery, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Contributions in Gertrude’s memory may be made to the Jack Satter House, 420 Revere Beach Blvd., Revere, MA 02151, or to the Chelsea Jewish Foundation, 165 Captains Row, Chelsea, MA 02150. (Torf)