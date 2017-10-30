Eleanor (Gaffen) Fiszel

Eleanor (Gaffen) Fiszel, 94 – late of Revere, formerly of Brockton and Dorchester. Passed away on October 26, 2017.

Eleanor was a 1941 graduate of Dorchester High School for Girls.

Devoted wife of the late Wolf Fiszel. Beloved mother of Judith Fiszel and Marilyn and Manuel Cortazar. Cherished grandmother of Sarah Fitzmeyer and Jaenine and Lance Rodriguez. Dear sister of the late Leonard Gaffen and his surviving wife Dorothy.

Graveside services were held at Beth El Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury on October 29. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice. (Goldman)