Mary (Lebovitz) Kline

Mary (Lebovitz) Kline, 95 – late of Boca Raton, Fla., formerly of Lynn, Swampscott and Danvers. Passed away peacefully on October 22, 2017. She was the beloved wife of the late Hyman M. Kline, with whom she shared 58 years of marriage before his passing in 2004.

Mary was born in Malden on February 22, 1922, to the late Hyman and Ethel (Ozankowsky) Lebovitz. Devoted mother of Cynthia Greene and her husband Larry of Germantown, Md., Jeffrey Kline and his wife Carol of Reading, Steve Kline and his wife Lisa of New York City, and Stuart Kline and his wife Pamela of Boca Raton, Fla. Dear sister of Gertrude Imber of Peabody. Loving grandmother of Adam Kline, Michael Greene and his wife Laura, Leslie (Greene) Iwanczuk and her husband Michael, Zachary Kline and his wife Julia, Erica Greene, Sam Kline, Marisa Kline, Ben Kline, Nicole Kline and Evan Kline. Great-grandmother of Jake and Dylan Iwanczuk. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sister Madeline Greenberg.

Services were held on October 26 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. Interment followed in the Congregation Shirat Hayam Cemetery of The North Shore, Temple Beth El Section, Lowell St., Peabody. Donations in Mary’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451.