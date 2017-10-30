Pearl (Grossman) Zabar

Pearl (Grossman) Zabar, 85 – late of Swampscott, formerly of Peabody and Dorchester. Passed away peacefully on October 27, 2017. She was the beloved wife of the late Abraham M. Zabar, with whom she shared 37 years of marriage before his passing in 1995.

Pearl was born in Boston on March 8, 1932, to the late John and Rose (Schnider) Grossman. Devoted mother of Marc Zabar and his wife Lynn of Swampscott. Dear sister of Bernie Grossman and his wife Ellen of West Lake Village, Calif. Loving grandmother of Julie Zabar and Elana Zabar. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son Paul Zabar.

Services were held on October 30 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. Interment followed in Maple Hill Cemetery, Sabino Farm Rd., Peabody. Donations in Pearl’s memory may be made to Rosie’s Place, 889 Harrison Avenue, Boston, MA 02118.