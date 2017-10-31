Gloria (Baker) Eyges

Gloria (Baker) Eyges, 102 – late of Peabody, formerly of Lynn, entered into rest on Sunday, October 29, 2017.

Beloved wife of the late Francis D. Eyges. Devoted mother of Judith Eyges of Marblehead, Peter Eyges of Rochester, N.H., and Miriam Eyges of Marblehead. In addition to her three children, those left to cherish her memory are five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A graveside funeral service for Gloria was held on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at Waterside Cemetery.