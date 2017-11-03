Boston artist DovBer Marchette to exhibit in Siena

Boston’s DovBer Marchette has been chosen to have his art on display from Nov. 6-26 at the Galleria Cesare Olmastroni Palazzo Patrizi in Siena, Italy. A native of Boston, Marchette hold a bachelor of fine arts from Massachusetts College of Art. His more recent works mainly involve 3D assemblages of wood, paint and objects. In the past, his work has been shown at the Mass Art Alumni Juried Biennial Show, the Art Institute of Boston, the Duchamp Festival Invitational, the School of Museum of Fine Arts, the Boston University Gallery and the Fitchburg Museum of Art. He also received grants and awards from the Massachusetts Council on the Arts and Humanities, the town of Sudbury, and the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston.

Currently, he serves as an elementary and middle school teacher at Torah Academy in Brookline.