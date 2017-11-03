Hadassah Women’s Advocacy Conference at Babson Dec. 3

Hadassah Northeast will host the Hadassah Women’s Advocacy Conference on Sunday, Dec. 3 at the Babson College Executive Conference Center in Wellesley. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with an Advocacy Information Fair. The conference will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude at 3 p.m.

The conference will be moderated by award-winning author and WHDH-TV investigative reporter Hank Phillippi Ryan and feature keynote speaker Deborah B. Goldberg, Massachusetts State Treasurer.

The other featured speakers include: Rabbi Lila Kagedan, who has been featured by CNN and is the first female Orthodox Rabbi and a medical ethicist; Leslie Weiner Alger, Founder, Advocates for Israel and sought-after executive coach; Sheila Horvitz, Esq., a domestic violence advocate who started the Rose Conrad Memorial Fund of Safe Futures, which provides resources to domestic violence victims; and Connie Freeman, Hadassah National Advocacy Chair.

Attendees will engage in-group discussions, led by the panelists, on how to best utilize their voices to advocate for a variety of issues at the State House on Jan. 18.

Cost for the conference is $85 for Hadassah members and $100 for non-members. Students are free. A hot lunch and refreshments will be provided.

To register, visit hadassah.org/events/advocacyconference2017, or contact Hadassah Northeast at 781-455-9055 or hne@hadassah.org.