Israeli Artist Hanoch Piven to deliver Nov. 16 lecture at Epstein Hillel School

On Thursday, Nov. 16, Epstein Hillel School invites the community to attend an exclusive lecture and event, The Creativity Workshop … Who Art You? The event will feature world famous Israeli artist Hanoch Piven (pivenworld.com). Piven’s witty illustrations of famous (and sometimes infamous) figures have appeared in many major American magazine and newspapers, such as Time, Newsweek and Rolling Stone. His work, part of the permanent collection at The Library of Congress in Washington D.C., has expanded to diverse areas, such as iPad apps, TV and literature. He has lectured extensively about creativity and its application to life and learning for many prestigious universities, including Duke University, Kellogg School of Management, Facebook, The Israeli Ministry of Education, and Hebrew University. Piven has also taught in art schools internationally. For the last 15 years, Mr. Piven has conducted creative workshops for children and adults that enable introspection and communication through the creation of a collage with common household objects. Head of School, Amy Gold, remarked, “We are incredibly proud to host Hanoch Piven in our community and showcase his creativity, and talent. I’m sure you will fall in love with his whimsical work as I have.”

This free event will be held at the Epstein Hillel School K-8 school and will feature Israeli-style refreshments. RSVPs are required, as space is limited. Call 781-639-2880 or email to jrosen@epsteinhillel.org. The school is located at Six Community Road, Marblehead.