Joyce (Fox) Malatzky

Joyce (Fox) Malatzky, 81 – late of Everett, formerly of Malden and Revere. Died on October 30, 2017.

Joyce was a member of Everett Congregation Tifereth Israel and its Sisterhood, Hadassah, and was a past president of DOKK’s/ Santha.

Devoted wife of the late Michael Malatzky. Beloved mother of Neil and Robyn Malatzky, Larry and Jodie Malatzky, and the late Ellen Horn and her surviving husband Peter. Cherished grandmother of Matthew, Kristopher, Jamie, Jessica, Alyssa, Shane and Hannah. Great-grandmother of Ahron. Dear sister of the late Alan Fox. (Goldman)