Joyce (Fox) Malatzky, 81 – late of Everett, formerly of Malden and Revere. Died on October 30, 2017.
Joyce was a member of Everett Congregation Tifereth Israel and its Sisterhood, Hadassah, and was a past president of DOKK’s/ Santha.
Devoted wife of the late Michael Malatzky. Beloved mother of Neil and Robyn Malatzky, Larry and Jodie Malatzky, and the late Ellen Horn and her surviving husband Peter. Cherished grandmother of Matthew, Kristopher, Jamie, Jessica, Alyssa, Shane and Hannah. Great-grandmother of Ahron. Dear sister of the late Alan Fox. (Goldman)
I grew up in Everett with, Joyce we were friends, when we were small children till i was 16, we did so many things together, and then i moved to Malden, i used to see her in the square all the time in the business where she worked. I am living in florida now. I am so sorry to hear this, may her name be for a blessings . My thoughts and prayers are to her beautiful children and grand-children. hugs Irma