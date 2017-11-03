LimmudBoston Festival celebrates Jewish life

In Hebrew, the word “Limmud” means study. In New England, Limmud­Boston means an all-day, volunteer-driven festival of everything Jewish. For eight years, LimmudBoston has educated and delighted beginners and scholars, young to young-at-heart, the not-very-attached and the very affiliated.

The 8th annual Limmud­Boston conference will take place all day on Sunday, Dec. 3. The festival kicks off on Saturday, Dec. 2, with havdalah and a “Light up the Night Concert,” featuring Julie Silver and Friends. Both the concert and conference will take place at Temple Reyim in Newton, near the intersection of Route 95 and the Mass. Pike.

Steffi Aronson Karp, who was raised in Swampscott, attributes LimmudBoston to her experiences at Marblehead’s Temple Emanuel. She considers LimmudBoston as “youth group for everyone,” a meaningful way to participate in Jewish life, from serious text study to food demonstrations, with storytelling, music, social justice and family programs thrown into the mix.” LimmudBoston is based on Limmud UK values and principles.

Discover storyteller Judith Black, and the Jewish Storytelling Coalition; discuss health and nutrition and life issues and parenting, or engage with rabbis, like Leon Morris of Jerusalem’s Pardes Institute, Danny Lehmann of Hebrew College, Paul Golin from the Society for Humanistic Judaism and Jill Cameron of Interfaith Family. Learn to keep a dream journal, expand your kosher repertoire, practice a bisl Yiddish. Bid for bargains in the Silent Auction.

Wherever you find yourself, Limmud will take you one step further on your Jewish journey. LimmudBoston invites you to participate, to engage, learn, and celebrate your Judaism. Craft your own conference schedule at LimmudBoston.org. Engage and celebrate everything Jewish at LimmudBoston 2017 on Sunday, Dec. 3.