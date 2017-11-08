Alan Richard Ansin

Alan Richard Ansin – late of Lynn. Died on November 4, 2017.

Loving son of the late Stanley Ansin and Rhona (Klayman) Ansin. Devoted brother of Brenda Ansin of Beverly, Mark Ansin and his wife Deborah of Windham, Maine, Glen Ansin and his wife Heather of Methuen, Melissa Campbell of Gorham, Maine, and the late Todd Michael Ansin. Dear uncle of Tyler Ansin, MacKenzie Ansin, Mathew Ansin, Joshua Ansin and Aleia Ansin. Also survived by his Auntie Sandy Chipman and Auntie Miki Cudlitz.

A memorial service was held at the Torf Funeral Chapel, Chelsea, on November 6. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Alan’s memory may be made to The Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037.