Carole Ann (Greenglass) Rosenberg

Carole Ann (Greenglass) Rosenberg – late of Revere, formerly of Winthrop and Chelsea. Died on November 5, 2017.

Beloved wife of Leonard “Lenny” Rosenberg. Devoted mother of Lori Rosenberg and her husband Joel Edelstein of Boston, and Janet Ziv and her husband Adi of Londonderry, N.H. Loving daughter of the late George and Florence Greenglass. Dear sister of Barbara Weiner. Loving grandmother of Sophie, Lucy, Tamerat George, Danielle and Michael.

A graveside service was held on November 7 at the Chevra Kadisha Cemetery, 232 Fuller Street, Everett. Remembrances in Carole’s memory may be made to the Wide Horizons For Children and Adoption Agency for the China and Ethiopian Program, 375 Totten Pond Rd., Suite 400, Waltham, MA 02451 (whfc.org), or to the Jack Satter House Tenants Assoc., 420 Revere Beach Blvd., Revere, MA 02151. (Torf)