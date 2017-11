Eleanor (Gaffen) Fiszel

Eleanor (Gaffen) Fiszel, 94 – late of Revere, formerly of Brockton and Dorchester. Died on October 26, 2017.

Wife of the late Wolf Fiszel. Mother of Judith Fiszel and Marilyn and Manuel Cortazar. Grandmother of Sarah Fitzmeyer and Jaenine and Lance Rodriguez. Sister of the late Leonard Gaffen and his surviving wife Dorothy. (Goldman)