Natalie (Kriteman) Levine

Natalie (Kriteman) Levine, 91 – formerly of Revere and Saugus. Died on November 3, 2017.

Wife of the late Joseph Levine. Mother of Faye Levine Guskin and her husband Eugene Guskin, and Susan Levine. Grandmother of Jillian Guskin. Sister of the late Ruth Laskin, Hannah Weiner, Joseph Kriteman, Morris Kriteman and Herbert Kriteman. (Goldman)