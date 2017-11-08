Neil Millman

Neil Millman, retired actuary of five and a half decades, died on October 24, 2017 at the age of 75. He grew up in Lynn and was a brilliant, kind and generous man to all who knew him.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Bari, and his devoted children Shara and her husband Russell Oken, and Laura and her husband Eli Gershenson. He is also survived by his three grandchildren Hannah, Addison and David, and his brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Eileen Millman.

A graveside funeral was held on October 27 at Restland Cemetery in Dallas. In lieu of flowers, family requests donation to the Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation at myotonic.org.