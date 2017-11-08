Robert “Bob” Silverman

Robert “Bob” Silverman, 87 – late of Revere. Died on October 27, 2017.

Bob was the son of the late Sam and Lil Silverman of Portland, Maine. He was the father of Scott and Meryl Silverman of Ariz., Amy and Gary Levitan of N.Y., and the late Debra Harmon. He was the grandfather of Ariel, Kylie, Marc and Garyn. He also leaves his devoted partner Carolyn Pivnick, and her children Andrea Malcolm, Michael and Joni Pivnick, and Kim and Marc Phetteplace. He was “Bapa” to Tyler, Spencer, Max, Ariana, Jordan and Colby. He was the brother of the late Joanne Waxman.

Bob was a past president of Temple B’nai Israel of Revere, and the Revere Chamber of Commerce.