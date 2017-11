Selma (Bluefield) Spiegel-Schneer

Selma (Bluefield) Spiegel-Schneer, 96 – late of Salem, formerly of Sunrise, Fla. Died on November 4, 2017.

Wife of the late Reuben Schneer. Mother of Marty and his wife Shelley Schneer and Andrea Schneer. Grandmother of Rachel Schneer, Richard Solash, and Erica Schneer. Sister of Ethel Golub, the late Maurice Bluefield and Albert Bluefield. (Goldman)