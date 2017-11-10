Stuart Elliot Krentcil

Stuart Elliot Krentcil, 69 – late of Tewksbury. Died on November 8, 2017, after a battle with A.L.S.

He is survived by his devoted wife Bonnie (Keshner) Krentcil; his beloved son Seth M. Krentcil and his partner Shannon Fitzgerald, and his daughter Faran A. Krentcil; his brother Martin and his wife Harriet Krentcil, and his sister Sandra Krentcil, along with the legions of veterans and Army Corps members who count him as a brother.

Services at Temple Emanuel, 7 Haggetts Pond Road, Andover on Sunday, November 12, at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Temple Emanuel Cemetery in Lawrence. Condolence calls may be made at his late residence following the burial until 8 p.m., continuing on Monday and Tuesday 2-4 p.m., and 6-8 p.m., with 7 p.m. Minyan service. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Temple Emanuel, Andover 01810; A.L.S. Association, 315 Norwood Park South, Norwood, MA 02060; or St. Jude’s Hospital, 401 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. (Goldman)