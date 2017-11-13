Gertrude Forman

Gertrude Forman, 97 – late of Salem. Passed away on November 11, 2017, joining her beloved husband Dave. Gert was the mother of Renee and her husband Jack Hambro, and Stanley Forman and his wife Debbie. Cherished grandmother of Richard and his wife Annie Cohen, Lainee Holmes, Molly and her husband Michael Andruszkiewicz, and Hannah Forman. Great-grandmother of Kyle, Becky, and the late Zachary Holmes. Beloved aunt of Liz Poshansky, Barbie Lowy, and Terri Schwartz.

Funeral services for Gert will be held on Tuesday, November 14 at 11:00 a.m., at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem, with interment at Ahavas Achim Anshe Sfard of Revere Cemetery, Everett.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Gert’s name may be made to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Ste B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 (caredimensions.org). For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.