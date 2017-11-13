Barry F. Kaufman

Barry F. Kaufman, of North Reading, entered into rest on November 12, 2017. He was 84 years old.

Barry was the son of the late William and Diana Kaufman, and is survived by his beloved wife Cynthia.

Besides his wife, left behind to cherish Barry’s memory are his son Dean and his wife Beth Kaufman of Millburn, N.J., and his daughter Lisa D. Kaufman of Somerville; his sister Barbara Strauss of Swampscott; and his granddaughters Susan and Eliza Kaufman.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 14, at 2:00 p.m., at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem, with interment at Temple Beth Shalom Cemetery immediately following. Shiva will be observed at the home of Cynthia Kaufman following services until 7 p.m., and will continue on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.