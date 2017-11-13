Esther E. Goldstein

Esther E. Goldstein, of Peabody, formerly of Deerfield Beach, Fla., entered into rest on November 9, 2017. She was 96 years old.

Esther was the daughter of the late Max Seltzer and Henrietta Schwartz-Lillian. She and her beloved husband, the late Louis Goldstein, were blessed with 64 years of marriage.

She was active in Jewish community affairs, both socially and professionally. Esther served as past president of the Lynn Chapter of B’nai Brith, as well as past president of the Sisterhood of Congregation Anshai Sfard. She was also integral to the formation of the Jewish Rehabilitation Center of Swampscott, where she later served as office manager. She dedicated herself to the care of JRC residents, to the point where “she loved each resident dearly, like her own mother.”

Esther adored her family and is survived by her daughters Harriet Goldstein of Reading, and Marsha Feffer and her husband Lawrence of Salem. She also leaves behind her granddaughter Sherrie Feffer-Thoman and her husband Kenneth of Rowley, and her grandson Scott Feffer and his wife Pamela of North Reading, as well as four great-granddaughters, Molly, Melanie and Lauren Feffer, and Abigail Thoman.

