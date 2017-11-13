Molly (Miller) Devonick

Molly (Miller) Devonick, 97, of Lynn, formerly of Chelsea, died on November 11, 2017 at the Kaplan Hospice House in Danvers, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Irving Devonick.

Born in Boston, Molly was the daughter of the late Louis and Sarah (Tansman) Miller. Raised and educated in Chelsea, she was a graduate of Chelsea High School, class of 1938.

Molly retired as the bookkeeper and secretary for Temple Emmanuel of Chelsea and the Chelsea Y.M.H.A. She was a member of the JRC Swampscott Auxiliary, Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home Auxiliary, the Jewish Historical Society of the North Shore, and did lifelong volunteerism at the Chelsea Y.M.H.A, Chelsea Memorial Hospital, and Leonard Florence Center for Living. She was also an air raid warden during World War II.

She is survived by her son David Devonick and his wife Svetlana of Berkeley, N.J., her loving grandchildren Jeremy, Lisa and Katie, and great-grandchildren Elias and James. She was predeceased by her son Michael Devonick and her brother Benjamin Miller, and her sisters Betty Friedland and Jean Gilman.

Funeral services were held at Torf Funeral Chapel, Chelsea on November 13. Interment was private. Contributions in her memory may be made to Temple Emmanuel of Chelsea, 60 Tudor St., Chelsea, MA 02150, or Kaplan Family Hospice House, 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923. For an online guestbook, visit torffuneralservice.com.