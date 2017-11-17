Asia (Portnoy) Ganczuk

Mrs. Asia (Portnoy) Ganczuk, age 92, of Lynn, entered into rest on November 15, 2017, at the Lafayette House, Marblehead.

Born and educated in Russia, Asia was the daughter of the late Abraham Portnoy and Haya (Gelman) Portnoia; the beloved wife of the late Anatol Ganczuk, with whom she shared 28 years of marriage; the devoted mother of Elana and her husband Henry Krybus of Dallas, Texas, Rachel and her husband Scott Perry of Farmers Branch, Texas, and Jerry Ganczuk and his wife Danielle of Lynn; the cherished grandmother of Gila, Jonathan, Emily, Daniel, David, Jacob and Charlotte, and the great-grandmother of Max and Sarah.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 19, at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem. Burial will follow at Pride of Lynn Cemetery, Lynn.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Asia’s memory may be made to the Lynn Swampscott/Marblehead Chapter of Hadassah, 1320 Centre Street, Suite 205, Newton Center, Massachusetts 02459. For further information and to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.