Blanche (Winer) Shear

Blanche (Winer) Shear, 98 – formerly of Salem and Peabody. Died on November 15, 2017.

Mother of Roberta and Glenn Minkovitz. Grandmother of Aimee and Jason Stone and Jeffrey Terban. Great-grandmother of Marlee Stone and Brett Stone. Sister of the late Agatha Sims, Ruth Jaffe, Mildred Winer, Edith White, Lillian Talkowsky, and Henry Winer. (Goldman)