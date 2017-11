Carl N. Grifkin

Carl N. Grifkin, 85 – late of Malden. Died on November 14, 2017.

Son of the late Isadore and Rose Grifkin. Brother of the late Max Grifkin, Jack Grifkin, Nathan Grifkin and Albert Grifkin. Uncle of Heidi Greene, Brian Grifkin, Ted Grifkin, Lynn Schlosser, Stuart Grifkin, the late Leslie Grifkin, and many loving grandnieces and grandnephews. (Goldman)