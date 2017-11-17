Gertrude (Paul) Nadler

Mrs. Gertrude (Paul) Nadler of Saugus entered into rest on November 14, 2017 at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital. She was 99.

Born and educated in Chelsea, she was the eldest child of the late Harry and Anna (Escovitz) Paul; the beloved wife of the late Jacob Nadler, with whom she shared 46 years of marriage; the devoted mother of William Nadler of Saugus and Harriette Nadler of Pennsylvania; the loving sister of Miriam Shultz of Peabody, Jackson Paul of Salem, and the late Beatrice Packer and Eleanor Lilly; and the dear aunt of several nieces and nephews.

After her graduation from Chelsea High School, Gertrude went to work for her father in the JB Hat Company in Boston and also cared for her younger brother Jackson until she was married to Jacob Nadler. After both of her children were in school, she worked for her brother-in-law at Murray’s Shoe Outlet in Revere for several years. Gertrude was a member of Congregation Ahavas Sholom in Saugus and Congregation Tifereth Israel of Revere and both of their Sisterhoods.

Graveside services were held on November 17 at Sudilkov Cemetery, Fuller St., Everett. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gertrude’s memory may be made to the Activities Fund at Elmhurst Healthcare, 743 Main St., Melrose, MA 02176, or to Congregation Ahavas Shalom, 123 Rumney Marsh Terr., Saugus, MA 01906. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. To register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.