Harvey Corin

Harvey Corin, a longtime resident of Revere, born in Chelsea, entered into rest on November 13, 2017. He was 85.

Harvey cared deeply about his City of Revere. He was the late superintendent for the City of Revere DPW and a US Air Force veteran of the Korean War. He served as a member of the Zoning Board of Appeals in Revere for many years and the McCarthy and Trifone Recreational Committee. He was a dedicated member of the Odd Fellows. Harvey was very immersed over the years in Revere city politics.

Devoted father of Jacque Murray and her husband Anthony of Revere, Andrea Corin and Orlando Cardona of Revere, Deanne Fronduto and her husband Ronald of Medford, and Stacey Walsh and her husband Martin of Beverly. Loving son of the late Albert and Rose (Gitter) Corin. Dear brother of Thelma Smith and the late Sylvia Corin. Loving grandfather of Arianna, Julia, Amelia, and great-grandfather of soon-to-arrive Elle.

A funeral service was held at the Torf Funeral Chapel, Chelsea, on November 15. Interment followed in Congregation Tifereth Israel of Revere Cemetery, Everett. Contributions in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718, or the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Grand Lodge, IOOF, 104 Randolph Road, Worcester, MA 01606. Visit torffuneralservice.com for an online guestbook.