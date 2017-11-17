Letter to the Editor: Come see a film on Jewish refugees

If the congregants of the UU Church of Marblehead, as well as others who are critical of Israel, truly want to see and hear the complete other side of the conflict I suggest they attend the showing of the film “The Forgotten Refugees.” (Editor’s note: Read the Journal’s article on this film here.)

November 29, 1947 marks the day the United Nations voted to grant statehood to Israel and the following day, the Arab countries declared war on Jews living in Arab countries and 800,000 Jews were forced to leave their homes. This is an important documentary that should not be missed. It will be shown at 7:30 p.m., on Thursday, November 30 at Congregation Shirat Hayam in Swampscott.

Edward Knopf, Swampscott