Letter to the Editor: Film was not anti-Semitic

As one of many Jewish members of the UU Church, I resent the unjustified accusation that our film was anti-Semitic. As Jewish UU’s, my family has celebrated Chanukah and Passover at the church and I’ve never felt Jews were not a respected, welcomed, integral part of UU life.

It is shocking to have one of the most tolerant religious communities made up of individuals of many religions accused of promoting bigotry and hatred. Our religion has seven principles, including the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equity and compassion in human relations; a free and responsible search for truth and meaning.

It is under this last principle that we debated whether we dared to show a film critical of the Israeli government. It’s ironic that members of the Jewish community pressured the church not to show a film whose thesis is that there’s pressure in the US to suppress such criticism by labeling it anti-Semitic.

The UU Church of Marble­head is committed to listening respectfully to a host of opinions, then coming to a conclusion in harmony with our principles. We invited protesters to take part in the open discussion that followed and were grateful that many took part and their point of view was heard.

Calling us names, painting friends and neighbors as haters and bigots is a dangerous attack on free and open discussion, which I’m proud to say has always been the hallmark of our UU congregation.

Linda Weltner, Marblehead