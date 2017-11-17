Letter to the Editor: Zamir’s talk was informative and inspiring

I was quite moved by the presentation of Matan Zamir, Israel’s Deputy Consul General to New England on Nov. 2 at Temple Ner Tamid. In his very informative and inspiring presentation, Matan explored the history of the Israel conflict and discussed other topics (on Balfour Day) that were brought up by the crowd who attended the program.

We are truly blessed to have a Consulate who reaches out to us, makes himself available to our educational needs and is such a gifted spokesman and resource to our community. He is not afraid to answer questions and does not deflect the truth.

Am Yisrael Chai – thank you Matan for what you do – we truly appreciate your bringing the office of Consulate General of Israel to the North Shore.

Rabbi Richard Perlman, Temple Ner Tamid, Peabody