Lillian Covitz

Lillian Covitz of Swampscott passed peacefully on November 14, 2017, at home with her son by her side. She was the wife of the late Melvin Covitz, with whom she shared 51 years of marriage before his passing in 2001. She was 88.

Born in Chelsea, she was a daughter of Russian immigrants, the late Ralph and Rose (Ligols) Bulafkin.

Lillian was a CSR in the insurance industry for over 30 years, working for Liberty Mutual Insurance and the John Doyle Insurance Agency of Danvers. She was a poll warden at precincts 5 and 6 in Swampscott for many years.

She was a beloved, supportive spouse, a devoted mother, and a loving grandmother and aunt who tenderly cared for her family. She enjoyed figure skating, shopping and, especially, cooking for her family during the holidays. She was an avid lover of theater, both local and Broadway.

She was an active member of the former Temple Israel, now Congregation Shirat Hayam of the North Shore and its Sisterhood.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Misti Covitz of Seattle, Wash., and her son Roger Covitz and his wife Marla of Salem. She was the devoted grandmother of Max Covitz, also of Salem. She was also the loving sister of the late Helen Feinberg and Max Bulafkin.

Graveside services were held on November 17 in Congregation Shirat Hayam Cemetery, Temple Israel section, Lowell St., Peabody. Donations in her memory may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. To register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.