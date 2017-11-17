Sydney Abrahams

Sydney Abrahams, 99 – late of Peabody. Died on November 14, 2017.

Originally from Beverly, he lived in Newburyport for a decade, then a half century in Swampscott. He was the beloved husband of Selma (Coltin) Abrahams, who died in 2015. He was the father of Jane Eppers and Marc Abrahams; grandfather of Kate and Jesse Eppers; great-grandfather of Ayla and kind-hearted, cheerful friend to multitudes.

During WWII, he was a US Army malaria control officer in Burma and India.

Burial was on November 17 at the Newburyport Hebrew Cemetery in Salisbury. Donations in his memory may be made to Brudnick Center, 240 Lynnfield St., Peabody, MA 01960. Arrangements were under the direction of Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem.