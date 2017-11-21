Barbara Ann Wilson, 67 – late of Revere. Passed away on November 20, 2017.
Dear daughter of the late Frances (Krinsky) and Clarence Wilson. Beloved sister of Joyce Talbott and her husband Thomas Robinson and the late Kinton Talbott. (Goldman)
