Harold Tarmy

Harold Tarmy, 90 – late of Natick, formerly of Chelsea. Entered into rest on November 19, 2017.

Beloved husband of Dorothy (Jenney) Tarmy. Devoted father of Betty J. Packard and her late husband David of Natick, and Brian Tarmy and his wife Lori of Rutland, Vt. Loving son of the late Joseph L. Tarmy and Beatrice (Teller) Tarmy. Dear brother of William S. Tarmy of North Reading and the late Benjamin Tarmy, Jack Tarmy, Albert Tarmy, and Murray Tarmy. Loving grandfather of Cody Tarmy, Ryan Tarmy and Alexandria Packard. Great-grandfather of David Packard. (Torf)