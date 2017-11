Phyllis D. (Tesler) Breslow

Phyllis D. (Tesler) Breslow, 74 – late of Peabody. Passed away peacefully on November 17, 2017.

Born in Malden, she was the daughter of the late Ruth (Hillson) Tesler and Edward I. Tesler. Beloved mother of Elizabeth Breslow. Loving sister of Adria Alperen and her husband Paul of Brockton, and Ronald Tesler and his wife Toshie of Rockland, Maine. Aunt of Daniel and Maile Tesler and Dara Alperen-Cipollone, and great-aunt of Viviana Cipollone and Joclyn Tesler. (Goldman)