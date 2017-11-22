Louis (“Sonny”) Rudolph

Louis (“Sonny”) Rudolph of Swamp­scott entered into rest on November 21, 2017.

Born in Chelsea, son of the late William and Bess (Cohen) Rudolph, he attended Chelsea public schools and settled in Swampscott with the late Selma (Freede) Rudolph, with whom he shared 59 years of marriage.

Louis was extremely active in the Jewish community of the North Shore, where he held many leadership roles. He was a founding member and past president of The Jewish Rehabilitation Center of Swampscott, as well as a trustee on The Board of Directors for The Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology, in addition to actively engaging in many other organizations. He was also an avid golfer and longtime member of Kernwood Country Club. In addition, he was the proud owner and operator of L. Rudolph Electrical Company.

He was the devoted father of Barbara Dusseault and her husband Peter, Amy Machnes and her husband Guy, and Betsy Rudolph. Louis was the loving brother of George Rudolph. He was the adored grandfather of Danya McLamb and her husband Greg, Alyson Aladro and her husband Este, Talie Machnes, Jaime Roberge and her husband Graham, A.J. Machnes and his fiancée Rachel Stavis, and Jeffrey and Steven Carman. He was the cherished great-grandfather of Benji, Evi and Celia, and is also survived by many adored nieces and nephews.

Services will take place at Congregation Shirat Hayam, 55 Atlantic Ave., Swampscott on Sunday, November 26 at 11:00 a.m. Memorial observances at the home of Amy and Guy Machnes following services until 4 p.m. and from 6-8 p.m.; Sunday, continuing from 2-4 p.m.; and 6-8 p.m. on Monday. Expressions of sympathy in Louis’ memory may be made to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923, or to the charity of your choice. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.